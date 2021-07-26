Things to do this weekend in southeast Michigan

Get outside this weekend – there's plenty going on!

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Bike-In Picnic

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Friday, July 30 from 7-10 p.m.

This slow community bike ride through Ann Arbor will be 10 miles or less. There will be a stop at Island Park for a picnic, Bicyclists are encouraged to bring outdoor activities, such as frisbees.

The bike ride will leave the Farmers Market at 7:15 p.m.

Frog Island Jazz Series

Frog Island Park in Ypsilanti

Friday, July 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Every Friday, enjoy free live jazz performances at Ypsi's Frog Island Park. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Detroit City FC Yemen benefit game

Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck

Saturday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Catch Detroit City Football Club's match against Hamtramck FC.

Related: Get a free DCFC ticket for getting vaccinated against COVID-19

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to United Humanitarian Foundation to support efforts in Yemen, including opportunities for youth sports.

Purchase tickets here.

Backwoods & Bonfires Music Festival

3733 McKinley St. in Detroit

Saturday, July 31 from 3-10 p.m.

The Backwoods & Bonfires Music Fest features performances, food, DJs, and other activities. Headliners include Yn Jay, Louie Ray, and Snap Dogg.

Get tickets here.

Motor City Nightmares

Sheraton Detroit Novi

Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 1

This horror movie-themed event features vendors, a film festival, and horror movie guests, including Paul T. Taylor, Eileen Dietz, Malcolm McDowell, and numerous others who will be taking photos and signing autographs. Some guests will also participate in panel discussions.