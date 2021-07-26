Get a free Detroit City FC ticket for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week

article

Get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week and score a free ticket to Saturday's Detroit City Football Club game.

Receive a vaccine from Wayne County Healthy Communities and you will get a ticket to the match against Hamtramck FC.

Related: DCFC supporters maintain community during pandemic

Call 313-871-1926 between now and Saturday to schedule your vaccine. Special hours will be available from 4-6 p.m. Saturday for those who wish to get vaccinated on matchday.

Wayne County Healthy Communities offers the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who get vaccinated will also have a chance to win a 2022 gold season ticket and an autographed DCFC jersey.

More: Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses set to expire

Detroit City FC plays at Keyworth Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The game is a benefit match for Yemen. Purchase tickets here.