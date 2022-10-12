Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit.

VIEW: Haunted house guide

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Pig & Whiskey Fest

Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16

Downtown Ferndale

This annual fest brings BBQ, drinks, and live music to downtown Ferndale. Handmade items from local makers will also be available.

Entry is free.

Check the food, music, and drink lineup.

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 16

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free.

Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

Buy tickets here.

Spooky Night

Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6-10 p.m.

FOP at 1051 Strasburg Rd. in Monroe

The family-friendly witches and clown-themed Spooky Night haunt will include about a 15-minute walk-through that gets progressively scarier as you go. Cider and donuts from Sugarr Donuts will be provided at the end.

Tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger and $15 for adults. A spooky photo booth will also be available for an additional $5.

Learn more.

Zoo Boo

Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m.

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

See pumpkin displays, entertainers such as magicians, trick-or-treat, and more during Zoo Boo.

Don't forget to see the animals, too – the whole zoo will be open!

This weekend's theme is Witches, Warlocks and Werewolves, oh my!

Tickets range from $20 to $23 depending on the time slot you choose. Children younger than 2 are free. Buy tickets here.

Free Movie Night at the Drive-In

Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:20 p.m.

Memory Lane Drive-In at 6501 N. Monroe in Monroe

Catch "Christine" at the drive-in for free this weekend.

The movie theater is showing free Halloween movies all month long.

Learn more.