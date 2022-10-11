Haunted house to serve up scares for the whole family this weekend in Monroe

article

A Monroe haunted house will provide scares for the whole family this weekend only.

The witches and clown-themed Spooky Night haunt at the FOP Hall on Friday and Saturday nights will include about a 15-minute walk-through that gets progressively scarier as you go. Cider and donuts from Sugarr Donuts will be provided at the end.

Tickets are $10 for children 12 and younger and $15 for adults. A spooky photo booth will also be available for an additional $5.

A Spooky Night is from 6-10 p.m. both nights at 1051 Strasburg Rd.

The event is just the latest family-friendly activity from Stelios Stylianou and Spooky Spooky Films.

"It's all for the kids," Stylianou said.

He's been working to bring events to Monroe County that give kids something to do and gets them out of the house. He said a skating event he hosted earlier this month in Newport was successful, and Bowling with Spooky is planned for Oct. 29.

Beyond the Halloween events, he said he has other plans in the works, including a game night.

