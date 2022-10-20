Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

It's going to be a beautiful weekend. Spend it outside at fall events across Southeast Michigan!

VIEW: Haunted house guide

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Halloween Stroll

Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village.

Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free.

Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

Buy tickets here.

Detroit Fall Beer Festival

Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-6 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

The Michigan Brewers Guild's Fall Beer Festival will feature 109 breweries from across the state.

Advance tickets are $55, while tickets at the door, if available, are $65. A ticket gets you entry into the fest, as well as 15 sample tokens, and additional tokens can be purchased for 50 cents each at the event.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $10.

Buy tickets here.

Haunted Paddle

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Rouge River in Dearborn

Kayak or canoe in your costume, then join Friends of the Rouge at Ford Field Park for a trunk-or-treat, carved pumpkin raffle, healthy snacks, a fire pit, games, and more.

The paddle starts at 10 a.m. at Dearborn Hills Golf Course and goes down the haunted Lower Rouge River Water Trail, then ends at the park. It is the final Friends of the Rouge paddling event of the year.

Canoe and Kayak rentals are $40 and include shuttle services. If you are bringing your own boat, the shuttle is $10.

Register for the event here.

Cider in the City

Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m.

Beacon Park in Detroit

Head to Detroit's Beacon Park for fall family fun, including lawn games, vendors, live music, free horse-drawn hayrides, cider and donuts, and more.

Learn more.

Free Movie Night at the Drive-In

Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:20 p.m.

Memory Lane Drive-In at 6501 N. Monroe in Monroe

Catch "Hotel Transylvania" at the drive-in for free this weekend.

The movie theater is showing free Halloween movies all month long.

Learn more.