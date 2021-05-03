Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Check out some of the events happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

From outdoor markets to beer events, there's a little bit of something for everyone.

Made in Michigan Show

Downtown Mount Clemens

Friday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Buy a variety of products made in The Mitten at the Made in Michigan Show on Macomb Place in downtown Mount Clemens.

The event also includes a kids' business fair. It will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Cherry Street Mall.

Detroit Beer History Walking Tour

Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Saturday, May 8 from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Learn about the history of beer in Detroit by visiting old brewery sites, including pre- and post-prohibition breweries in Eastern Market.

The author of "Detroit Beer - A History of Brewing in the Motor City," Stephen Johnson, is the guide for the event, which includes a pint of beer from Eastern Market Brewing Co. at the end.

The tours are hosted on various Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year.

Tickets are $30 a person. Buy them here.

Farmington Farmers Market Opening Day

Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market

Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Farmington Farmers market opens for the season this weekend.

Find veggies, herbs, and garden plants at the weekly market.

Utica Antiques Market

Knights of Columbus Grounds

Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop for collectibles and vintage items at the massive Utica Antiques Market this weekend.

The outdoor shopping event is held three weekends a year in May, July, and September.

Entrance is $5 per person 12 and older. Children under 12 are free. Parking is free.

Frühlingsfest

Eastern Market Brewing Co. -- Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ferndale Project -- Sunday, May 9 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Frühlingsfest, or Springfest, at Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Ferndale Project.

It will include live German music and food trucks, as well as limited edition beer steins for sale and stein-hoisting competitions.