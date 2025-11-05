Third Dearborn man charged in alleged terror plot targeting locations in Ferndale

The Brief A third Dearborn man has been charged in connection with an alleged terror plot that targeted a community in Michigan. The 19-year-old was named in a federal complaint alongside two other Dearborn men. Ayob Nasser is charged with conspiring to provide resources to a terrorist organization and transfering weapons for the purpose of committing terrorism.



A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a terror plot targeting a city in Michigan, days after the FBI released a complaint naming two men from Dearborn as suspects.

The third defendant, identified as Ayob Nasser, 19, of Dearborn, is charged with the transfer of firearms and ammunition for the purpose of committing terrorism and conspiring to provide resources to a terrorist organization.

He joins Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud as co-defendants in the alleged terror plot case brought by the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan.

The three men are accused of conspiring with ISIS to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of the group, allegedly targeting the community of Ferndale for a possible attack on Halloween weekend.

During the FBI's raids last week, agents seized several high-powered weapons, body armor, and over 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

The FBI used informants, monitored encrypted chats, and reviewed footage of the men at gun ranges to gather evidence.

"We will not stop. We will follow the tentacles where they lead. We will continue to stand guard with the FBI against terrorism," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

