‘This is a nightmare’: Detroit 4-month-old dies, police investigate

A Detroit mother is grieving, trying to understand why her otherwise healthy 4-month-old baby suddenly died last week.

Alexis Childs is in deep mourning this weekend as she tries to understand the unimaginable: the death of her four-month-old baby boy.

"Giovanni Lee Childs was a golden baby, my warrior child he completed my family," Childs said. "He was so happy He was so different, He was attached to me, he was so many things, but I never imagined (this would happen)."

Little Gio was in the care of a family member on Barton Street in Detroit on Thursday when he died unexpectedly.

The cause of death has not yet been determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Gio Childs, 4-months, died on Thursday, July 6.

In the meantime, Childs is turning to her faith.

"I don’t understand what God’s reason behind this but I’m trying so hard not to question him, I just want my baby," she said. "This is a nightmare to me and all I’ve been trying to do is be better, be better than the example that was put before me."

Childs is a single mother and is taking it all one day at a time, as best as she can.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Gio's funeral with a vigil set for Wednesday in Detroit.