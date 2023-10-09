This week brings chilly temps with outlook for scattered rain
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, the chilly pattern continues for the entire Great Lakes region.
Another round of wet – unsettled weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend.
For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 42.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. It will still remain cool with a high of 54.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cool with a high of 59.
Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 57.
Friday: More clouds with more showers and a high of 58.
Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 56.
Sunday: Still cloudy with a few showers and a high of 54.
ENJOY,
-Luterman