This week brings chilly temps with outlook for scattered rain

Hello gang, the chilly pattern continues for the entire Great Lakes region.

Another round of wet – unsettled weather arrives Thursday and lasts through the weekend.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight, partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a low of 42.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a stray sprinkle possible. It will still remain cool with a high of 54.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and not as cool with a high of 59.

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional rain showers and a high of 57.

Friday: More clouds with more showers and a high of 58.

Saturday: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 56.

Sunday: Still cloudy with a few showers and a high of 54.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



