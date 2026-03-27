Thousands of Corewell Health patients affected by 2024 vendor data breach

The Brief Thousands of Corewell health patients were affected in a data breach from 2024. The data breach was from a former vendor of Corewell. The former vendor said it addressed the data breach, adding safeguards and has not found evidence of fraud.



Corewell Health announced their former health care consulting vendor experienced a data breach in 2024, affecting thousands of patients.

Big picture view:

Pinnacle Holdings previously provided health care consulting services to Corewell Health. After being notified of the data breach, Corewell said they conducted a review to identify who was impacted. The health system said around 19,000 patients were affected.

The information that was compromised included sensitive personal and medical data like names, contact information, Social Security numbers, medical information, and insurance details.

Dig deeper:

The former vendor said it addressed the data breach, adding safeguards and has not found evidence of fraud.

Corewell says those who were affected have been notified via mail and offered free credit monitoring and identity protection services. Meanwhile, a call center and additional information are available through Pinnacle Holdings at 866-686-2607.

More information is also available on the Pinnacle Holdings’ website.