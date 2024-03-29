Thousands of trout stocked in Southeast Michigan rivers, pond

article

Trout are stocked in several Southeast Michigan rivers and a pond and ready for anglers.

The Department of Natural Resources recently stocked about 3,440 adult trout in the Huron River at the Proud Lake Recreation Area, Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area, and the Clinton River where it crosses Riverside Park in Auburn Hills.

In addition to the adult trout, 400 yearling rainbow trout were stocked in the Huron River and 100 in Spring Mill Pond.

The fish are retired broodstock from Michigan’s state fish hatcheries.

Types of trout stocked

Huron River

Approximately 1,370 brown trout and 1,400 rainbow trout, all ranging in size from 13 inches to 19 inches

Spring Mill Pond

Approximately 450 brown trout and 200 rainbow trout, also ranging from 13 inches to 19 inches

Clinton River

640 adult brown trout ranging from 13 inches to 17 inches

Fishing restrictions

Huron River

The Huron River at Proud Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing Oct. 1 through March 31. April 1-29, anglers are limited to flies only, catch-and-release fishing, with the exception that children under 12 may keep one trout sized between 8 inches and 12 inches.

Spring Mill Pond

Spring Mill Pond at Island Lake Recreation Area is closed to fishing March 15-31. April 1-29, anglers are limited to artificial lures only, catch-and-release fishing.

* On both the Huron River and Spring Mill Pond, beginning April 30, all baits are allowed and anglers may keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.

Clinton River

The Clinton River is open to trout fishing all year and anglers can keep up to five trout over 8 inches, but only three over 15 inches.