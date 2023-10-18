Thousands throughout Michigan protest ongoing Israel-Hamas war

After nearly two weeks of war in Gaza, large crowds of protestors peacefully expressed their opposition Wednesday night – in West Bloomfield, Dearborn, and Detroit.

Thousands marched and chanted "Free, Free Palestine," in solidarity, while waving Palestinian flags and signs that say "Peace for Palestine," "No justice no peace," and "Free Gaza."

"It's very painful to see that my people are dying," said one of the protestors, Liaan Milhem. "Innocent lives are being taken away this very second. Every single day you’re going to find tragic news about people that are dead."

On Tuesday, a massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing at least 500 people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

Related article

Locals on both sides of the Israel-Hamas war have held numerous rallies since the war began on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"I wish the President would call for a cease fire," said Palestinian activist and comedian Amer Zahr. "Instead the President tells them to do whatever they want to do."

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that limited humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt following a request from President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.