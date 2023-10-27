Threatening letters delivered to homes flying Palestinian flags in Dearborn

article

Dearborn police is investigating a pair of threats to residents displaying the Palestinian flag outside their homes.

In the past week, two threatening letters were delivered, identical in nature, believed to be from the same individual. TCD Dearborn News on Facebook posted a photo of the letter.

"If you want to fly the f-----g Palestinian flag then move back to Palestine!!!!

"This is the United States of American (sic) and ONLY the flag of the USA should be flown.

"Take down that f-----g flag or YOU will regret it!!!!!!!"

Dearborn police said in a social media post that in the past three weeks amid the Hamas-Israel war that patrols have been increased around schools and places of worship out of an abundance of caution.

"Threats of any kind will not be tolerated in our community," the statement by police said. "While we continue to investigate both of these incidents, we remain in constant communication with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

"We are in regular communication with Dearborn’s interfaith and school leaders about security and safety concerns."

Dearborn is home to the largest Muslim population in the US as well as the largest mosque in North America.

Dearborn police is also encouraging the public to share any information regarding threats, safety and security with the departments. Tips can be submitted to the non-emergency line by calling 313-943-2241.



