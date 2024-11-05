Threats of political violence lead to charges against 2 men in Michigan

Two men are facing charges after authorities allege they made threats of political violence, including comments about wanting former President Donald Trump dead.

Threats against Capitol Riot witness, PAC

According to federal court documents unsealed this week, one of the men, Christopher Pierce, of Jackson, first found himself on the FBI's radar when he posted a threat on Instagram in June 2022.

In that post, Pierce responded to witness testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

"What comes next with (sic) make January 6th look like a Sunday stroll through the park! Democracy is dead!" he wrote in part, also noting that the witness can't be trusted.

"We all know what happens to snitches!" Pierce wrote, according to court documents.

After that post, FBI agents visited Pierce's home. While speaking to him, he allegedly said that his comments about the election were regarding a movement to encourage voters not to cast ballots. He also called the government "fake" and "illegitimate."

Pierce, who was apparently acting hostile toward the FBI agents, was told that he could face federal charges if he continued to make threats.

He didn't stop, according to court documents. In October of this year, he allegedly threatened an unnamed political action committee (PAC) that had been contacting him about the 2024 election.

"Every day, your people contact me with a campaign ad and it’s calling me racist. You (expletive) contact meagain [sic] I guarantee I can find each and every one of your (expletive) organizees. I’m a member of that American patriot (expletive three (expletive). And we will turn you (expletive) inside out. I’ve already managed to locate one of your callcenters (sic)," he wrote in part.

Pierce sent another email where he said, "You will shut down your entire organization or it will be shut down for you. 90% of the members of Americanpatriot three are trained killers. Trained by Uncle Sam. And they will go to work if you do not close up shop."

FBI agents again visited Pierce's home to speak with him, and he again allegedly was hostile. He told the FBI that he was being harassed by the PAC, said he didn't think the emails were threatening, and shut his door on the agents.

After this encounter, the FBI sought a charge of threats made in interstate communications against Piece since the company that hosts the platform he used is based in California.

Man threatens to kill Trump

Another man is also facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill Trump and conservative Christians.

According to court documents, in September, Reddit reported users with the handles "ShootUpTrumpRally," "/WillShootTrumpSoon," "PlanningToShootTrump," and "PlanningToKillTrump."

The FBI was able to determine that the website was being accessed from the University of Michigan, and through an IP address, linked the accounts to a phone number belonging to Issac Sissel.

Then, on Nov. 2, a threat also linked to Sissel was allegedly made online to the FBI National Threat Operations Center in West Virginia.

"I shall carry out an attack against conservative Christian filth in the event Trump wins the election. I have a stolen ar15 and a target I refuse to name so I can continue to get away with my plans. Without a specific victim or ability to find the place I hid the gun, there's not a thing the FBI can do until I complete the attack," he wrote.

Two days after the threat was received, authorities searched Sissel's room at a Travelodge in Canton. Sissel, who does not have a consistent address, was staying in the Ann Arbor and Canton area during election week, and he also had Washington and New York driver's licenses on him.

During that search, no weapons were found, but Sissel did allegedly begin pulling what he said was a chemical irritant out of his pocket. He stopped taking it out when instructed to do so.

Sissel allegedly said that Trump should have been assassinated, adding that he wouldn't kill the former president, but if he knew someone was going to assassinate him, he wouldn't intervene.

He also allegedly said he enjoyed threatening conservative Christians, said he believed left-leaning political groups are not violent enough, said he harassed people at an Ann Arbor rehab clinic he often sleeps near, and said he would stab an officer if they disturbed him at night.

When asked if he had weapons, Sissel said he previously possessed guns, but did not currently have any.

After speaking with Sissel, who has a criminal history that includes malicious interference with emergency communications, stalking, harassment, and harassing communications, FBI agents are seeking an interstate communication of a threat charge against him.