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Three boaters rescued from capsized boat on Lake St. Clair

By David Komer
Published  April 13, 2026 4:43pm EDT
St. Clair Shores
FOX 2 Detroit
3 people rescued from Lake St. Clair after boat capsizes

3 people rescued from Lake St. Clair after boat capsizes

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office saved three people from Lake St. Clair on Monday. Video from SkyFOX.

FOX 2 - Three people were rescued from Lake St. Clair after their boat capsized on Monday.

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The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division was dispatched to the portion of the lake in St. Clair Shores, a quarter mile east of the Nine Mile Road Tower today.

Three people were in the water when Patrol Boat 4 arrived to find them still in the water hanging onto a passerby's vessel.

The MCSO Marine Division retrieved them and transported the three to the Nine Mile Road boat launch where they were medically checked by St. Clair Shores Fire Department. 

The Source: Information for this report is from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. 

St. Clair ShoresMacomb County