Three boaters rescued from capsized boat on Lake St. Clair

Three people were rescued from Lake St. Clair after their boat capsized on Monday.

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The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division was dispatched to the portion of the lake in St. Clair Shores, a quarter mile east of the Nine Mile Road Tower today.

Three people were in the water when Patrol Boat 4 arrived to find them still in the water hanging onto a passerby's vessel.

The MCSO Marine Division retrieved them and transported the three to the Nine Mile Road boat launch where they were medically checked by St. Clair Shores Fire Department.