Three injured from boat explosion in Macomb County

The Brief Investigators say 'nothing suspicious' led to a boat explosion Sunday. Three people were injured on Belvedere Bay in Harrison Twp. An engine compartment fire led to the explosion, police say.



Four people were ejected from a boat explosion in Harrison Township on Sunday.

The backstory:

The owner of the boat, a second adult and two juvenile passengers were anchored in Belvedere Bay at the time of the explosion, at about 3:45 p.m.

Three of the four people aboard the boat were injured in the explosion and are in stable condition at an area hospital.

A good Samaritan boat in the area helped the ejected occupants from the water and transported them to shore. The Harrison Township Fire Department provided medical treatment.

Investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office say there was nothing suspicious and foul play is not suspected.

It is the second recent boat explosion to take place recently in Macomb County - with one in St. Clair Shores killing the family's dog.

The engine department compartment caught fire and exploded, then the boat attempted to leave the bay after being anchored.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division deputies extinguished the fire and had the boat towed.