Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May.
Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
They also came upon several people who appeared to be fleeing from the area. After arresting the individuals and conducting a follow-up investigation, police determined the fires had been intentionally set.
READ NEXT: ATF investigating 'suspicious' vacant house fire that left 8 firefighters hospitalized
Charging recommendations were received by the Wayne County Prosecutor, which subsequently led to the arraignment of three men: two 20 year olds and one 19-year-old:
- Roland Green, 20-year-old male from Riley, Mich., Arson - 3rd Degree (2 counts) and Preparation to Burn Real Property (2 counts)
- Cameron Purcell, 19-year-old male from Marine City, Mich., Arson - 3rd Degree (2 counts)
- Jakob Aquilina, 20-year-old male from Saginaw, Mich., Arson - 3rd Degree (2 counts)