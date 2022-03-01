Three Metro Detroit special election primaries to watch

Four special election primary races, including three in Metro Detroit are being held in Michigan Tuesday.

Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland County are all hosting a single special election primary, where polls opened at 7 a.m. They'll be open until 8 p.m.

A fourth special election primary is in Kent County for the 74th District.

In Wayne County, the 15th District race was opened after the seat was vacated by Dearborn's newly elected mayor, Abdullah Hammoud. In Oakland County, the 43rd district seat was left vacant after Rep. Andrea Schroeder died following a bout with cancer. That seat is in Waterford Township.

In Macomb County, the 36th District seat was left vacant after Rep. Doug Wozniak won a state Senate race.

"Michigan citizens have several secure options to cast their ballots - whether by mail, via secure drop box, in person at their local clerk's office or at their polling location on Election Day," said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a release earlier in February. "No matter how they choose to participate, eligible citizens are encouraged to vote and ensure they have a voice in the Michigan Legislature."

Those who win the primary race will determine the candidates that can run to serve in the seat for the remainder of the term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

The special general election will be held on May 3. They're the final races being run on district boundaries that were drawn during the 2010 census. Terms that begin Jan. 1, 2023 will be based on the newly-drawn districts.

Voters can find more information, including a sample ballot and the location of their clerk's office and polling place and Michigan.gov/Vote.