Three people sought for carjacking out of Detroit

Detroit police are looking for the public's help locating three suspects involved in a carjacking in early August.

The Detroit Police Department put out video and images of three people in their late teens or early 20s that allegedly walked up to a 39-year-old man and robbed him.

The victim was sitting in a gray 2012 Chrysler 300 when the individuals approached him, announced a robbery and took his money, cellphone, and his vehicle.

They then fled the scene.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of E. Nevada and Conant on Aug. 7.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, or has information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or Detroit rewards.tv