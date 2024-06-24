Thunderstorms likely Tuesday morning in Southeast Michigan

Storms forming just south of Minneapolis may be heading toward Southeast Michigan early Tuesday morning.

Dry conditions will persist Monday night due to high pressure. However, storms are expected to follow that warm front. By 4 a.m., storms will hover over Lake Michigan and by 9 a.m., they will be passing over Southeast Michigan.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely – with the possibility of wind gusts exceeding 60 mph, large hail, and localized flooding, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. There is a "marginal risk of thunderstorms reaching severe intensity."

Temperatures will reach a high of 88 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, heading into Wednesday.

"Greatest risk will be along and south of I-94 with damaging wind as the primary hazard," according to NWS's hazardous weather outlook.

The next round of possible storms is anticipated to arrive on Saturday.

NWS warns public to avoid Lake Michigan

Anyone visiting Lake Michigan is being advised to avoid getting in the water on Tuesday due to the storms, the NWS in Grand Rapids posted on X. That includes all West Michigan beaches.

The thunderstorm could produce dangerous waves and currents early Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Advisories issued

According to the NWS, small craft advisories are also in effect for Tuesday: