Thwarted terrorist attack: Michigan attorneys say there was no attack planned despite FBI claims

The Brief On Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel said several suspects had been arrested in Michigan in connection with a possible Halloween weekend terror attack plot. Attorneys for the suspects say they haven't been updated on the investigation, and no charges have been filed. The FBI has declined to provide further details, and has not confirmed if raids in Dearborn and Inkster were linked to the alleged plot.



After federal authorities arrested several people in Michigan on Friday, claiming they were linked to a Halloween weekend terror plot, the attorneys for the suspects say there was no such plan.

These lawyers say no criminal charges have been filed against their clients, and they don't believe charges will be brought against them.

The backstory:

On Friday morning, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that his agency had thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested several people in Michigan who were allegedly planning such an attack. Five people, who have not been identified, are accused of being part of the plan.

Around the same time, FBI agents raided several locations in Dearborn and Inkster, including homes and a storage facility. The agency still has not confirmed if these raids were connected to the alleged attack plot. The agents were seen removing evidence, including computers, from one of the homes.

After Patel's social media post, no additional details about the plot have been provided, and a press conference with updates has not been planned.

What they're saying:

Lawyer Hussein Bazzi said the attorneys representing the suspects have not received any updates on the investigation or allegations since their clients were arrested.

"We haven't been updated. Director Kash Patel comes out and makes a statement over social media, over Twitter, that there was a potential terrorist threat that was thwarted with no other information, and I think that's very telling, especially when several days have passed with no criminal charges being filed," he said.

Bazzi does not believe charges will be filed.

Amir Makled, another attorney representing those involved, also said there was no terror attack planned.

Dig deeper:

After Patel's social media announcement that included few details, false information about the alleged plot quickly began spreading on social media. One story gaining traction included details about a terror attack plot targeting the U.S. Army's TACOM facility in Warren in the spring.

In a post made on X, a user claimed that the suspect in that plot was arrested last week. While details about the nature of the plot and how the suspect was caught are accurate, this is an old story that is not related to the current incident.

