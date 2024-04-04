Tigers Opening Day: Downtown Detroit businesses brace for surge in customers

At Nemo's Bar in Corktown, everything is exactly as it should be – with Tigers' fans dressed in their team gear, watching the team on the road on the eve of the highly anticipated Opening Day on Friday.

"We have parade day, and we have St. Patrick’s day – but Opening Day is the best. It is the best," said Sandy Simmons, a manager at Nemo Bar.

Simmons said the very strong 5 and 1 start is only amplifying the timeless energy steeped in Detroit roots.

"Everything is just kind of coming back to life and everybody is excited about everything," she said. "We have a big, huge tent outside… we have bars out there, we’re going to have a band out there."

Situated much closer to the Opening Day action at Comerica Park, the Tin Roof is also ready for the big event.

"I’ve probably got a 22-hour day for me tomorrow, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love it," said Anna Anderson with Tin Roof. "All the staff will get here at 7 (a.m.) We will open to the public at 8 (a.m.) Everything will be rolling. We will have our kitchen, our food truck, we have five bars open to the public. It’s going to be a party all day, all night."

The beer tent is already in place following last weekend’s Sweet 16 festivities. So now it’s all about the next big thing.

"We wait all winter for Opening Day. Opening Day is the kick-off to our busy season and the busy season for so many bars and restaurants in downtown Detroit," Anderson said. "It’s really integral to our doing well that the Tigers do well."

Meanwhile, those who aren’t quite pre-gaming just yet are stocking up on gear at shops like Fanatic U in Garden City.

"People are all going crazy for Opening Day – coming in here, grabbing an Opening Day shirt, making sure you have a new hat for the year," said the shop's owner.

The stage is set for unbridled enthusiasm for the Tigers' big day. And another stage is literally being set up for the NFL Draft later this month – but that’s a whole new ball game!

"I think the closest thing is when we hosted the Super Bowl back in the day and that was crazy – so I think this draft is going to be multiply that times ten. It’s just going to be so many people from all over the country," Simmons said.

"I was here for the Super Bowl and the All-Star game so I kind of know what to expect for a big event like that, that's on a national and even a world stage, but Detroit has changed so much since we hosted any of those events, so we’re just really excited," Anderson said.