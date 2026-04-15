Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle signs 8-year, $150M extension

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The biggest rookie sensation for the Detroit Tigers in years, is not going anywhere.

The Details:

Infielder Kevin McGonigle has agreed to an eight-year, $150 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

McGonigle, 21, was a first-round pick in 2023 and capitalized on a banner spring training season to skip the Triple-A level altogether, and make the team.

He became the third-youngest player with four or more hits on Opening Day in the past 100 Major League Baseball seasons.

According to published reports, the deal begins next year, running until the 2034 season and could escalate up to $160 million with incentives.

McGonicle is batting .311 with one home run and eight RBIs.

By the numbers:

The Tigers broke down the contract year-by-year.

McGonigle will earn guaranteed salaries of $1M during the 2027 season, $7M in 2028, $16M in 2029, $21M in 2030, $22M in 2031 and $23M in the 2032, 2033 and 2034 campaigns.

Contract escalators could increase his 2032 maximum base salary to $25M, his 2033 maximum base salary to $26M and his 2034 maximum base salary to $28M. The deal also includes a $14M signing bonus and a $5M assignment bonus each time the contract is assigned to another major league organization.

The backstory:

According to the Detroit Tigers, McGonigle entered the 2026 campaign ranked the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball by Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and other national outlets.

Going into this season, he was awarded by Baseball America as their only 80-grade hitter in their prospect handbook, noting that he was the only minor league hitter last year to rank in the top 20 percent in power, swing decisions and contact ability.