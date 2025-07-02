Tigers trio of Báez, Greene and Torres voted All-Star Game starters for AL

article

The Detroit Tigers will have three starters in this year's Major League Baseball 2025 All-Star Game.

Javier Báez, Riley Greene, and Gleyber Torres have been voted All-Star starters for the American League.

It's the fourth time in franchise history the Tigers have had three fan-elected All-Star starters in a season, also accomplished in 1984, 1985, and 2007, according to Detroit Tigers PR on X.

Outfielder Báez, 32, is hitting .285 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs this season.

Leftfielder Greene, 24, is hitting .298 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs - tied for seventh.

Second baseman Torres, 28, is hitting .280 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs.

Greene and Báez join Magglio Ordoñez (2007), Chet Lemon (1984), Ron LeFlore (1976), and Rusty Staub (1976) as Tigers outfielders to earn a fan-elected start, said Detroit Tigers PR.

Torres joins Lou Whitaker (1984-86) and Placido Polanco (2007) as Tigers second basemen to earn fan elections, Detroit Tigers PR posted.