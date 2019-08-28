Indians take 7-2 win over Tigers
Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit 7-2 on Tuesday night for their 15th straight victory against the Tigers.
Tigers split with O's, remain on track for top draft pick
DETROIT (AP) - There was only one fitting way for a four-game series between the major leagues' worst teams to end - with no one winning. In the first series in American League history between teams 50 or more games under .500, the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday to earn a split. "That was a nice win," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "We got an...
Tigers lose 104th game, move closer to first overall pick
DETROIT (AP) - In the big picture, the Detroit Tigers are helping themselves with a bad finish to a terrible season. Edwin Jackson allowed five runs in five innings, and the Tigers took control of the race for the top pick in next June's amateur draft with an 8-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire isn't looking at the grand scheme,
Hicks, Reyes power Tigers past Orioles in 12 innings 8-4
DETROIT (AP) - Victor Reyes hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning and John Hicks had the game-winning grand slam in the 12th to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The loss gave Baltimore its second straight 100-loss season after the Orioles finished 47-115 a year ago. Hicks' blast to the bullpen in left field came off Ryan...
Orioles top Tigers 6-2 in meeting of historically bad teams
DETROIT (AP) - In the first meeting in 50 years of major league teams both 50 or more games under .500, DJ Stewart and Trey Mancini homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Friday night.
Yankees sweep Tigers in doubleheader
DETROIT (AP) - The New York Yankees wrapped up their visit to Detroit with two victories and a couple new injuries. All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez became the Yankees' latest health concern when he exited the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit 6-4 to complete a sweep. Slugger Edwin Encarnación left the first game, a...
Yankees and Tigers postponed, doubleheader set for Thursday
DETROIT (AP) - CC Sabathia's next trip to the mound will have to wait a bit. The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers were rained out Wednesday night, and the game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Sabathia, who has dealt with right knee problems this season, had his start pushed back to the second game of the twinbill. The 39-year-old Sabathia (5-8) hasn't pitched...
Tigers walk-off 12-11 over AL best Yankees
DETROIT (AP) - Playing the worst team in the major leagues, the New York Yankees took a six-run lead in the second inning. Not enough. Jordy Mercer capped the comeback with a game-ending single off Chance Adams in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers overcame six home runs by the Yankees to beat New York 12-11 on Tuesday night.
Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata saves 5 lives with donated organs
It's not often you get a chance to help the world after you've left it.
Athletics win 3-1, send Tigers to 100th loss
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Sean Manaea realizes he will need time to regain arm strength. Until he does, he is comfortable relying on a deceptive delivery and sneaky fastball. Manaea matched his career high by striking out 10 in his second start following shoulder surgery, and the Oakland Athletics beat Detroit 3-1 on Sunday to give the Tigers their first 100-loss season since 2003.
A's beat Tigers 7-3 in game resumed, Tigers win nightcap
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Even the managers were perplexed by all the quirky details of a game that began nearly four months ago and finished in a different ballpark way out West. Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned his fourth victory or his 14th, however you want to look at it, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 on Friday night in a game that was suspended on May 19...
Mercer homers in rare Tigers' rally, 6-4 win over Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jordy Mercer fired up his teammates and helped them end to another skid in a sorry season. Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and Detroit overcame a three-run deficit in a victory for the first time this year by beating the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Thursday. "That excited the dugout," Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire...
Tigers fall again in Kansas City to the Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jorge Soler hit his 39th homer to set a Royals team record Tuesday night, and manager Ned Yost thought that might really open the floodgates for the breakout slugger. Relieved to have the record in his pocket, a relaxed Soler stretched his total to 40 with a 450-foot shot Wednesday night, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4.
Tigers minor leaguer Chace Numata dies after skateboard accident
Detroit Tigers minor league catcher Chace Numata has died at the age of 27.
Homer-happy Twins win without a long ball, beat Tigers 8-3
DETROIT (AP) - The Minnesota Twins are baseball's new home-run kings, but that hasn't been the reason they've won two of three games against the Detroit Tigers this weekend. The Twins homered once in a 13-5 win on Friday, hit six in a 10-7 loss on Saturday to pass the 2018 New York Yankees' record, then won 8-3 on Sunday without hitting a ball out of Comerica Park.
Twins break HR record but lose to Tigers 10-7
DETROIT (AP) - The Minnesota Twins broke the major league record for home runs in a season - before September even started. Fittingly, it was Mitch Garver who delivered the historic swing. He'd become sort of an unofficial statistician during his team's pursuit.
Twins rout Tigers 13-5
DETROIT (AP) - The Minnesota Twins might break the single-season home run record this weekend in Detroit. On Friday, they proved they can do more than hit home runs. The Twins scored 12 times in the first four innings against the Tigers, including nine before their only home run of a 13-5 victory.
Clevinger, Indians blank Tigers 2-0 for 3-game sweep
DETROIT (AP) - Every win feels big for the Cleveland Indians at the moment, so a visit to play the last-place Tigers was an important opportunity. And the Indians drubbed Detroit again. Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in eight sparkling innings, and Francisco Lindor homered to lift Cleveland to a 2-0 win over the Tigers on Thursday. The Indians swept the three-game series and are now 15-1...
Kipnis homers twice, Indians beat Tigers 4-2
DETROIT (AP) - Terry Francona let Aaron Civale work through a sixth-inning jam, then marveled at how the rookie right-hander handled it. "His heartbeat isn't going any faster, the game's not going too fast," the Cleveland manager said. "We just want to kind of stay out of the way. Let him do his job."
Gardenhire says he'd like to return, but that's up to Tigers
DETROIT (AP) - Ron Gardenhire doesn't seem terribly stressed about his future. The Detroit manager said Wednesday he'd like to return next season, but he'll understand whatever decision the Tigers make. Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on...