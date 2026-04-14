Time ticking as DNR brings pumps and sandbags to Cheboygan dam to control water levels

The Brief The Michigan DNR is working to prevent disaster in Cheboygan as water levels move toward the top of the Cheboygan Dam. The DNR said they have sandbagged the area, pumped water around the dam and used a large crane to remove the dam’s six gates to allow for the freest flow of water. The DNR said in a statement that the lock remains closed because it is designed to have a controlled flow of water as it lifts boats to make the trek from Lake Huron to the Inland Waterway.



The Michigan DNR is working to prevent disaster in Cheboygan as water levels move toward the top of the Cheboygan Dam. The DNR said they have begun placing "super sacks" and placing pumps in place to move water around the dam.

Big picture view:

The DNR said they have sandbagged the area, pumped water around the dam and used a large crane to remove the dam’s six gates to allow for the freest flow of water.

"We’re working from all different angles of this," said Mike Janisse, leader of the Michigan DNR Incident Management Team. "We have many cooperators and everyone is putting forth a strong effort."

The backstory:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Friday, and DNR teams have been working since then. All this is due to the river rising from excessive snow melt and spring rain, which officials say threaten to overwhelm the lock and dam.

What they're saying:

The DNR said in a statement that the lock remains closed because it is designed to have a controlled flow of water as it lifts boats to make the trek from Lake Huron to the Inland Waterway.

The DNR wrote:

"Allowing an uncontrolled flow could damage the lock’s infrastructure and cause erosion that could catastrophically damage a privately-owned hydroelectric power house or cause erosion around the lock, jeopardizing the dam," the DNR wrote.

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What you can do:

Officials have been using a "ready, set, go" plan to let residents know what to do and what to expect as water levels continue to rise. The water levels hit the "ready" level on Monday morning and remain there as of Tuesday morning.

Ready, Set, Go plan

Ready: When water is 12 inches below the top of the dam with levels rising 3 inches a day or more. Plan and/or pack in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Set: When water reaches 6 inches below the top of the dam, with water levels rising at a rate of 3 inches per day or levels rising 3 inches per day and predicted to top the dam within 48 hours. Prepare by packing and preparing your family, pets and vehicle for potential departure.

Go: When water levels are 1 inch below the top of the dam with a high probability of topping it, with the potential for failure occurring. Follow evacuation orders; roadblocks may be installed around the perimeters.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the water level was 7.68 inches from the top of the dam – up 6.07 inches from 24 hours prior.