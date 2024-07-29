Tip leads to an arrest 2 years after man is shot in face at Detroit gas station

Two years after her son was gunned down at a Detroit gas station, a mother is finally getting the justice she has been seeking – and it came by way of an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Calvin Craig is accused of fatally shooting Davante Bridges, 24, in the face five times on July 24, 2022, at a Sunoco gas station at 7 Mile and Braille.

Calvin is currently in jail, awaiting his next day in court.

"I’m happy, but it’s not going to bring my baby back," said Bridges' mother, Doretha Craig. "The leg work that I was doing, I was almost absolutely sure that something was going to happen… to give me that justice."

Doretha has been working tirelessly since her son was murdered. She called police every two weeks, and was in constant contact with Crime Stoppers – knowing her son’s case was close to being solved.

"For anyone that's in this situation – first of all, you don't give up," she said. "It’s going to be hard, but at the same time you can’t just totally rely on the police. Anything that somebody may know, you have to encourage them to come and tell it."

And just last week, her prayers were answered.

"Someone had called in to Crime Stoppers – two people," Doretha told FOX 2.

Calvin was arrested and will appear in court on August 8.

"I can take a deep breath now, and I’m still going to be sad because my baby is not here. Nothing is going to bring him back, I know that," the mother said. "But at the same time… at least this person is off the street. You can't hurt anybody else.

Doretha says she does not know the suspect or what his motive was for shooting her son, but she plans to be there every step of the way.