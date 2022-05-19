Tips needed after man murdered while leaving Hamtramck hookah lounge in 2018

article

Marquise McCray was leaving a hookah lounge in Hamtramck in late 2018 when he was killed.

The 21-year-old was shot to death outside MyHookah Lounge at 11435 Joseph Campau around 1:35 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018. Two other people were also shot, but they were treated and recovered.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips.