Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved.

Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to her killer.

Submit tips by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting 1800speakup.org.

