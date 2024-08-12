Tlaib, other state lawmakers make arguments for medical debt relief

Erica Price's husband is battling ALS is a devastating terminal illness - and at the same time, the family is also facing another crisis.

"A little less than two years ago my husband was diagnosed with ALS which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease," she said. "The medical bills are astounding."

There’s also the stress of dealing with decisions made by insurance companies.

"The insurance company would be willing to pay for a wheelchair," she said. "But they would not pay for a $9,000 ramp for him to leave our home."

Price called on her Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) for help.

"We know that 15 million Americans have $49 billion dollars in medical debt on the credit reports right now," said US Rep. Tlaib (12th District).

In Wayne County nearly one in six residents have medical debt, showing up on credit reports, and making it challenging for people to buy homes, vehicles, and sometimes even find employment.

"This round table today reminds all of us about how health care, it’s just a continuing crisis in our country," said US Rep Debbie Dingell (D-Mi 6th District).

On Monday Tlaib joined other lawmakers and community members to address the impact of medical debt on working families.

"Many actually file bankruptcy because of the debt," Tlaib said.

The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau visiting SE Michigan to discuss solutions.

"One of the things we have done, is taken action to eliminate for millions of people, medical bills on their credit report," said Rohit Chopra, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "The credit report should not be a tool to coerce people into paying bills that they may not even owe.

"Come to consumerfinance.gov and file a complaint with with us. Your complaint is not just going to be in some inbox. We will order the company to respond to you, and people across the country are getting errors fixed and refunds today. We want everyone to know that they can come forward to get out."

Tlaib also pushing for legislative efforts such as the Medical Debt Cancellation Act to eliminate all $220 billion in medical debt held by millions of Americans

"Canceling medical debt is something I’m going to continue working on, beyond just removal of medical debt on people's credit report."

Price is encouraged by the efforts and hopes change comes soon.

"My husband may not live to see these improvements," she said. "But I’m hoping that this will spark a change to help others."



