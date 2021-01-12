Toddler taken by mom in Pontiac, child's family says CPS called in the past

article

The father of a missing 3-year-old girl who was believed to have been taken by her mother late Monday says he believes his little girl is in danger and that this is not the first time she took the toddler.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing advisory after 3-year old Queen Jaiyana Eloise Norton was taken by her mother Shanitra Seay on Monday.

Queen was with her dad, Terrell Norton, and her mom, Shanitra, when Terrell got out of the car for a moment at a store in Pontiac.

"I went in to see if I had any deliveries I came out and she was gone," Terrell said.

Shanitra drove off with Queen in Terrell's 2004 light blue Jaguar X-type with a paper license plate.

Terrell told FOX 2 that Shanitra had just returned from Alabama in December after keeping the little girl away for weeks. She said this isn't the first time that she's left with his little girl but in the past, he hasn't called police. This time was different and he says he thinks his daughter is in danger.

Terrell’s mother says they have tried to intervene to get help for Shanitra by calling Child Protective Services

"If I called for help you for came if you are Child Protective Services," said Vikki Brown.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees CPS, would not comment on this specific case.

"MDHHS is committed to keeping children safe and working with families. MDHHS is prohibited under the current confidentiality statutes from verifying whether or not a complaint exists and has been investigated, CPS determines whether a child is at risk and takes the appropriate actions to protect the child," MDHHS said in a statement.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the investigation places Shanitra and Queen in the Marine City area. Investigators ask if anyone has seen the mother in this vehicle to please call 911 immediately.