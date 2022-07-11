Tornado warning issued for northern Oakland, Genesee counties until midnight

A Tornado Warning has been issued for northwestern Oakland County and southeastern Genesee County until midnight by the National Weather Service.

At 11:33 p.m.a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Fenton, or near Fenton, moving east at 40 mph.

Take cover - move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.





