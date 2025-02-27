The Brief After a deadly few years on the roads in Michigan, state police are working with the transportation department on a ‘Toward Zero Deaths’ campaign More than a thousand people died in preventable crashes in 2023, state police say, while another 108 died in 2025 Officials are encouraging motorists to increase their driving distance and stay off their phone



A new campaign pushed by state police and the transportation department has set its sights on an ambitious goal: zero deaths on the road.

While the objective is a tall order, a first lieutenant with Michigan State Police says the solution is a simple one: "slow down."

Big picture view:

Michigan State Police posted a grim statistic this week: since last week 14 people have died on Michigan roadways, pushing the total number of fatal traffic crashes over a hundred in 2025.

It's a drop since last year, but still much too high, 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said.

"One is too many, so there’s nothing lower," he said. "So, we know in 2023, over a thousand people died on Michigan roadways, all in preventable crashes."

That's why the Michigan Department of Transportation is pushing a national campaign called ‘Toward Zero Deaths,' which promotes driver safety in hopes of preventing fatal crashes.

The best way to do that is to increase one's driving distance, not driving impaired, and staying off the phone.

"Take driving as a responsibility," said Shaw.

The backstory:

Traffic crashes and dangerous driving behaviors surged following the pandemic, and some people have noticed.

"There's been a lot of accidents lately, and I don't really understand what's going on," said Sarah, who lives in Oak Park.

She wondered if the speed limit is too high.

"That's what I'm thinking because once it says 70 they go 80, 90," she said.

Among the recent tragic crashes were a double-fatal incident on I-75 on Feb. 23 when a speeding motorist failed to brake for slowing traffic, a single-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old who was seen speeding, and crash on I-94 after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel.

Over the years, MDOT has sought to frame these incidents as "crashes," not "accidents" due to the preventable nature of the vast majority of them.

In 2025, 485 crashes have included serious injuries reported while 108 were fatal. That tally will continue to go up on MDOT's "Toward Zero Deaths' page.