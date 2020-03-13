Tracking a 'new normal' Oakland County declares state of emergency

Federal, state and local officials all continue to monitor the ever changing state of the coronavirus.

"This is a new normal," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

And in Oakland County that means declaring a State of Emergency.



"It gives us broader powers to move county resources around and opens door to federal reimbursement dollars should those dollars become available," said Coulter. "We also fully activated our emergency operations center which simply allows us more ability on 24/7 basis,"



Staying proactive comes as state officials announced two additional presumed positive cases of coronavirus in Oakland County.

"Both are at home in isolation," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County Medical Director.

The new cases are two men, one who does not have any known travel history, and the other person who has history of domestic travel.



Officials are alerting people who may have been in contact with either of the two at places that include Detroit Metro Airport on March 1st and 4th.



There's also a presumed positive case out of Washtenaw County, who is a teacher who is employed in Oakland County.

As the fight against Coronavirus continues, a county hotline has been launched to answer questions.

"Any question related to pandemic at all, I want to encourage our residents to call a brand new hotline at 248-858-1000," said Coulter. "We also have a nurse on call program and they can call us before going to hospital."



But doctors say you can do your part, proper hand washing and sneezing and coughing into your elbow, instead of hands.

"You should also practice social distancing," Faust said. "Maintain a distance of at least six feet as you go out into the public."

As local leaders continue to educate the community they don't want you to panic

"This is a short term disruption in our lives, it won't last forever," Coulter said.