Tracking DTE power outages in Southeast Michigan on Thursday - see latest figures here

A Wind Advisory will be in effect across Michigan for the majority of the day as gusts up to 50 mph could wreak havoc on the state's electrical grid.

The winds, which will be blowing their strongest from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., are pushing a cold front over Michigan, leading to some dramatic changes in the weather in the Metro Detroit region for the rest of the week.

According to DTE Energy's Outage map, 3,689 households are without power as of 8 a.m.

Currently, areas south of Ann Arbor, south of Livonia, and pieces of Detroit are seeing some outages.

DTE said Wednesday that it would be monitoring the predicted weather systems and will have crews ready to respond to any outages.

If anyone comes across any downed power lines, they're advised to stay at least 20 feet away from them to avoid any injuries.

If a power line falls on someone driving, they should stay inside their vehicle and wait for emergency crews to assist.

