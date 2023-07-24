Traffic crash leads to shooting on NB Southfield freeway: MSP

A traffic crash on the Southfield freeway led to a shooting Monday afternoon, causing a miles-long traffic backup as investigators combed the area.

The crash happened on the northbound side near McNichols where family members of one of the drivers showed up to help. A third party driving past them opened fire, Michigan State Police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire, MSP said, adding that it was a targeted shooting and not a road rage or a random incident.

"The Freeway Investigative Support Team is currently investigating the incident," tweeted MSP's Second District. "The suspect vehicle has been located, there is no one in custody."

One block over at Lindsay Street, Detroit police and Michigan State Police descended on a house and towed away a pickup truck. It is unclear what connection this has with the shooting.

The traffic closure led to cars getting diverted at Plymouth Road, with the service drive as the main alternate route.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

See our real-time traffic map on the FOX 2 Traffic Page HERE.



