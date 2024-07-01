Trailer flips after malfunctioning, hitting I-96 bridge in Detroit

article

A trailer flipped on I-96 early Monday after it malfunctioned and lifted while driving.

Michigan State Police said a truck was hauling two trailers on the westbound side of the freeway when the hydraulics of the second trailer caused the second trailer to lift up and hit the McGraw Avenue bridge in Detroit around 5:50 a.m. The impact caused the second trailer to flip.

No other vehicles were involved, MSP said, and the 26-year-old truck driver from Southfield was not hurt.

As of 9:10 a.m., all lanes of westbound I-96 are closed at I-94 for clean up of hydraulic fluid and the crash.