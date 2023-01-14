Transformation of former Inkster home of Malcolm X into museum starts

Construction has started this week at the former Inkster home of Malcolm X.

A group called Project We Hope, Dream, and Believe has fought for years to make the former home of the civil rights leader a landmark.

"When we get done with the house, we’ve come to the agreement want to turn the house into a museum, which will symbolize the life of Malcolm X while he lived here in Inkster and further on," said Aaron Sims, founder of Project We Hope, Dream & Believe.

The pivotal civil rights leader lived here for several months in the early1950s with his brother Wilfred and Wilfred’s wife and children.

"Everybody questioning us when you gonna do something with the house. Got the grant, it takes time, it takes step, we have this group of brothers in the middle of winter," said Dawon Lynn, co-founder of the non-profit.

The house is now on the national list of historic places — a piece of history few people know about.

"He’s such an iconic and sort of transformational civil rights leader but also a human being. We want people to get a feel for what his life was like in Inkster," said Tareq Ramadan, the project manager.

Because Malcolm X was an advocate for empowerment, the organization believes the renovation should also include a space that helps to empower others. There will be a community center and garden.

"It is very humbling. I just think to be a part of history is so important, ya know," said Geonisha Washington, co-founder of the non-profit.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.