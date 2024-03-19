Travel agents monitoring measles outbreak amid spring break, incoming vacation season

As cases of measles continue to rise, travel agents like David Fishman continue to monitor warnings and locations of outbreaks to keep clients safe.

"We have another group of people in the Bahamas which has been a concern in some levels in regards to the state department and there’s been no problems down there now," he said. "It’s been very safe. It’s been away from tourist area and hasn't really affected tourism."

Fishman is president of Cadillac Travel Group. Zooming from Prague in the Czech Republic, he says the rise in cases of measles has not caused clients to cancel or alter spring break or summer vacation plans.

"It has not stopped people from traveling and if you are vaccinated the odds are very very low of contracting it," said Fishman.

Vaccination, according to medical professionals, is the best way of staying safe.

"Once you receive the first dose of measles immunization, you are 92% protected. Once you get the second, you are 97% protected against the disease," said Dr. Arsala Bakhtyar, chief of pediatrics at Corewell Health in Dearborn.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58 measles cases had been reported in 17 states. That includes Michigan and hotspots like Florida, where many go for spring Break.

Most of the cases that have been confirmed are due to international travel, says Bakhtyar - and those infected individuals are unvaccinated. Measles is a viral infection that can cause a rash.. runny nose.. and even a fever and doctors say it’s more contagious than Covid

"This virus is highly contagious - like it’s that contagious that if a person is in the plane and has that virus, then 90% people around them can get infected," Bakhtyar said.

Corewell Health Dearborn has already been impacted by this measles outbreak.

"There was one case of an adult who had traveled internationally and that was confirmed there were exposed people in the emergency room that were contacted and recommended protection and vaccination to protect them," said Bakhtyar.