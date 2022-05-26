Tree truck crushed by oak tree in Oakland County

article

Oh, the irony. An Oakland County tree trimming truck was crushed Wednesday in Groveland Township when an oak tree fell on top of the vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police said Groveland Road was closed when a large oak tree fell on top of a truck.

The truck is part of the company Paul's Tree Care, which specializes in tree trimming, removal, shaping, and more in Waterford.

The information from MSP does not state if the tree company was trimming the tree that fell on top of the truck, however the tree has a clean cut mark, indicating that someone was cutting the tree before it fell onto the truck.

The oak tree landed in the cab of the truck and would have surely injured someone if they were in the seat. However, MSP said the driver and passenger were not injured.

Paul's Tree Care sent a crane to lift the massive oak off the truck and the road was later reopened.

