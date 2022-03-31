Trees on cars and houses, power outages, and more -- Heavy winds cause problems across Metro Detroit

People across Metro Detroit dealt with the aftermath of heavy winds Thursday.

The area was hit with the strongest winds between 4 a.m. and noon, with some gusts exceeding 50 mph.

In Detroit, a tree came down on Taylor Marshall’s house, blocking her front door.

In Warren, at least two carports were blown down, and in Dearborn a tree fell on a car parked in a driveway on Audette Street.

As homeowners assessed the damage, DTE crews were out working to restore power to the tens of thousands of people who lost electricity due to wind. In some places, including St. Clair Shores, knocked down trees pulled power lines down.

