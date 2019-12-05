Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack to be laid to rest

article

The mayor of Trenton Kyle Stack will be laid to rest Thursday.

Stack died from a heart attack Friday night at 62 years old. Her funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton.

Stack served as Trenton's mayor since 2011 and had been involved in the city's political scene for decades.

"Kyle leaves a deep hole in our community. Kyle was not just a close friend and advisor to me, she was a visionary leader of Downriver. She loved Trenton and devoted everything to see it through good times and bad. I just spoke with her yesterday, we were planning one of our many girls nights. As a community we remember all she did and continue her work to make Trenton and Downriver a thriving community to live, work, and go to school," said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI).