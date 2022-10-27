Trial for Floyd Galloway, charged in murder of Danielle Stislicki, delayed to 2023

article

The trial for Floyd Galloway Jr, the man accused of killing Danielle Stislicki almost six years ago, will not head to trial this fall as originally scheduled after the judge in the case pushed the case back to the spring of 2023.

The trial for Galloway as pushed back to March 23 by Judge Phyllis McMillen, a little more than a week after the most recent motion hearing. The delay does not come as a surprise as Galloway's attorneys have challenged different pieces of evidence that were obtained from a leaked polygraph test that Galloway took shortly after he was arrested.

Stislicki was 28 when she disappeared in December 2016 and Galloway has been linked to her disappearance with police and prosecutors saying he murdered the woman. Her location or the remains of her location have never been found

Galloway was last in court on Oct. 19, when his attorneys challenged privileged information that was inappropriately shared. Attorney Ellen Michaels argued that information being shared between law enforcement officials had violated Galloway's due process - an allegation that stems from the discovery of several search warrants that had been executed in relation to Galloway.

What happened to Danielle Stislicki?

Danielle disappeared on Dec. 2, 2016, as she was leaving her job at MetLife in Southfield. Galloway was a former security guard there and has long been considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

The then 28-year-old woman finished her shift that day and was expecting to meet a friend but she never showed up.

The next morning, her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills.

The SUV was locked and, when police searched it, they found her purse with her credit cards, driver's license, and other personal items.

They did not find her phone, which police have said was a key piece of evidence.

Three weeks later, Galloway's home in Berkley was searched and evidence was collected. It would be three years before it was revealed what the evidence was.

Over the course of the next three years, thousands of dollars were raised to assist with the search for Danielle and Farmington Hills police wrote #FindDani on squad cars to keep the search alive. Flyers were also posted in dozens of businesses in surrounding cities.

Her location or remains have never been found.

Charging Floyd Galloway with murder

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office had denied charging Galloway with Danielle's murder multiple times but in April 2019, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office took over the case and ultimately charged him with her murder.

Galloway was arrested in June 2017 on unrelated charges in Livonia. He was charged with kidnappings, criminal sexual conduct, and assault after a woman was grabbed at a Livonia park, dragged down an embankment, and nearly strangled.

He ultimately pleaded guilty in Wayne County on those charges and was sentenced to 16 to 35 years in prison in December 2017.

After Nessel took over the case, her office announced Galloway would be charged with Danielle's murder. Over the course of the investigation, it was discovered that several dozen search warrants had been executed at various places connected to Galloway in connection with this case.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said the department believed Galloway had tried to hide evidence along the way.

A preliminary hearing for Galloway was held in September 2019, which featured 15 witnesses and dozens of pieces of evidence. A judge eventually ruled that probable cause was evident and ordered Galloway to trial. The latest date for trial was scheduled for July 11, but that was delayed due to motion and evidentiary hearings.

He's now due for trial in March.