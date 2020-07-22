Triple murder suspect in coney island shooting arraigned on charges

The man accused of shooting four people at a Detroit coney island restaurant earlier this week, killing three, has been arraigned on multiple charges.

Mickey Douglas, 25, was arraigned Wednesday on 10 felony charges, including first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Douglas is seen on surveillance video waving a gun around Sunday inside the Eagle Coney Island on Dexter near Joy Road on the city's west side.

Detroit police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Three victims were found dead inside and another was found bleeding in the parking lot.

Douglas is accused of killing 34-year-old Brian Jackson, 24-year-old Carnell Watts and 20-year-old Courtney Willis, all from Detroit. The fourth victim, 28-year-old Branden Mosley, is still in the hospital Wednesday but now, police say, is breathing on his own.

"Senseless, senseless shooting. Our hearts and prayers go out to each of the family members," Chief Craig said.

Detroit police say a conversation with one of the victims may have sparked the shooting. Sources say one of the men made a comment about Douglas' girlfriend's legs, but an employee says he didn't hear any arguing or fighting - just a spray of gunfire.

The family of Brian Jackson is still in disbelief.

"A very humble spirit, very quiet spirit. Very surprised this would happen to him," said Rev. Charles Williams, a cousin of Jackson.

Detroit police arrested Douglas Monday. Chief James Craig called the detective work on this case "phenomenal," thanking the public for some much-needed tips as well.

"This is just an example that when the community gets involved anonymously, we can quickly identify and apprehend a violent perpetrator," Craig said.

Court records show Douglas has a history of violence. Douglas was sentenced for an unarmed robbery in 2012 and an armed robbery in 2013. Douglas was then let out on parole in October of 2018, even posting about it on Instagram saying: "my big sis picking me up from prison. Feeling good."

Douglas was denied bond in this latest case and is due back in court August 5. He faces life in prison.

"The young man who shot those gentlemen, and my cousin - his life is over," Rev. Williams said.