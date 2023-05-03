Triple shooting inside car on Detroit's west side leaves one dead

A triple shooting on Detroit's west side left one person dead after all three victims were found in a vehicle Tuesday night.

Detroit Police got a call around 10:30 p.m. on May 2 about gunshots being fired in the 11700 block of Lauder near Greenfield and Plymouth.

When officers arrived, they found two men and one woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The condition of the two non-fatal shooting victims is unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Detroit police plan to released more details later today.

A triple shooting on Detroit's west side is the city's latest bout with gun violence.

They spend much of the evening interviewing neighbors and gathering doorbell camera footage for any evidence into the suspect.

No other information has been released.