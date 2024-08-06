Triple shooting leads to barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side

article

Two people were wounded and another killed in a shooting that led to a barricaded gunman situation late Monday on Detroit's east side.

Police said three men were shot in the 13900 block of Hazel Ridge near Gratiot and E. McNichols around 11:25 p.m. When police arrived, they declared a barricaded gunman situation as they tried to get the suspect to come out of a home.

After a few hours, two suspects were taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.