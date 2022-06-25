Trooper, pedestrian injured after crash on I-75 in Detroit

article

A state patrol car that had pulled to the side of the highway in Detroit for an investigation was re-ended by a driver Saturday evening.

State police say they received a report of a pedestrian on the I-75 freeway near Dearborn Street.

The trooper had just arrived on the scene and was about to exit the patrol car to contact the pedestrian when his patrol car was struck from behind by another vehicle, police said.

Police say the patrol car was stopped in the right lane of the freeway with emergency lights in operation at the time.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian also suffered minor injuries, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle was not hurt.