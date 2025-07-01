Troy Corewell Hospital shooting suspect headed to trial

article

The Brief A man accused of shooting a co-worker at Corewell Hospital in Troy will stand trial for the crime. Robert Paljusevic was allegedly upset with the victim because he was not invited to a private funeral service for the victim's father. The shooting led to a manhunt that stretched into Macomb County, where Paljusevic lives.



A judge ordered a man accused of shooting a co-worker at Corewell Hospital in Troy to stand trial Tuesday.

Robert Paljusevic, 21, of Macomb Township, faces a charge of assault with intent to murder for the shooting inside a hospital garage that wounded a man in March.

He remains jailed in Oakland County as he awaits his trial.

The backstory:

On the morning of March 20, police were called to the hospital on reports of an active shooter. When officers arrived, they learned a man later identified as Paljusevic had fired multiple shots in the parking garage and then fled.

A manhunt ensued as police searched for Paljusevic, who was later found and arrested at his home.

Details about the relationship between Paljusevic and the victim were revealed previously in court.

Paljusevic and the victim had met at work and became friends. However, authorities said the victim's father had recently died, and Paljusevic was not invited to a private service, a fact that upset Paljusevic.

He allegedly told the victim to not be surprised if he saw him in public and something happened.

Paljusevic was described by the 25-year-old victim as "Jekyll and Hyde," who could be easy-going and then overreact. The victim's mother also described the suspect as possessive of the victim.