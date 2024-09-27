Troy man accused of having multiple explicit files of children

A 37-year-old Troy man accused of having several explicit files of underage children was arraigned on Thursday.

Last week, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged Kyle Robert Breitinger with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

"These charges stem from a tip received by the Michigan State Police from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children," the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office stated. "It is alleged that the phone number associated with the files belongs to the defendant and contained numerous explicit and graphic photos and videos of underage children."

Aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material is a felony that is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison in Michigan, and/or a fine of up to $50,000.

Breitinger's bond was set at $50,000, with a 10% provision.

"Any allegations involving the sexual exploitation of children are deeply troubling," McDonald said in the release. "My office takes these charges extremely seriously because we recognize the trauma and widespread ramifications associated with such charges."