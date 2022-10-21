Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies

article

A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges.

Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.

Police say they identified Flint as the suspect and arrested him at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Oct. 6 after he purchased a one-way ticket to Nevada.

He was extradited back to Michigan, where he was arraigned on two counts of armed robbery and bank robbery Thursday. He was given a $2,000,000 cash bond.